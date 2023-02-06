Silver Alert issued for missing Great Bend man

The Great Bend Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.
The Great Bend Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35.

GBPD said Zamarripa was driving a 2009 G-2500 Chevrolet Van with a green ladder on top and a Kansas tag: 087NRD.

GBPD said Zamarripa is 5′9″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

If you see him or know where he is please contact Great Bend police immediately at (620) 793-1920.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas
Chaparral Junior/Senior HS in Harper County, Kansas
Concern grows after bedbugs found at Chaparral Junior/Senior HS
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
A close look at components assembled by Integra Technologies, a company planning a major...
What is Integra Technologies? CEO shares plans for $1.8B Wichita facility

Latest News

1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire