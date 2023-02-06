Silver Alert issued for missing Great Bend man

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Great Bend Police Department (GBPD) has issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man.

GBPD said Paul Zamarripa was last seen driving southbound on I-35.

GBPD said Zamarripa was driving a 2009 G-2500 Chevrolet Van with a green ladder on top and a Kansas tag: 087NRD.

GBPD said Zamarripa is 5′9″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has black hair, brown eyes and suffers from Alzheimer’s.

If you see him or know where he is please contact Great Bend police immediately at (620) 793-1920.

