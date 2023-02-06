Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector.

MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Scheduler | Cancer Center of Kansas | Wichita | $18 - $20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12397212 | Qualifications:•High School Diploma or Equivalent •Demonstrates an understanding of patient confidentiality to protect the patient and clinic | Cancer Center of Kansas has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Envision, Inc. | Direct Support Professional | Wichita | $15 - $17 with $1,500 Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334611 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent required •Previous experience working with developmentally disabled individuals, or CNA/care giver experience required. 2-4 years caregiver experience preferred •Current CPR/First Aid certification required •Current driver’s license and driving record in good standing required | Envision, Inc. has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Social Services Specialist | Senior Services, Inc. of Wichita | Wichita | $16 - $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12366960 | Qualifications: •Knowledge of community agencies and senior resources •Must possess basic computer skills •A KBI criminal history and driving record check will be required| Senior Services, Inc. of Wichita has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Regional Manager – Community Living | KETCH| Wichita | El Dorado | $20.10 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12049351 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •A minimum of six months work experience providing care and support to adults with I/DD in a human services industry •Requires valid driver’s license and good driving record | KETCH has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com