Week of Feb. 6: Job of the Day

KWCH Building You
KWCH Building You
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring jobs in the Social Work Sector.

MONDAY: Case Manager | Goodwill Industries | Wichita | $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12335405 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •At least six months experience in the field of services to individuals who are developmentally disabled or relevant experience in the field |Goodwill Industries has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Scheduler | Cancer Center of Kansas | Wichita | $18 - $20 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12397212 | Qualifications:•High School Diploma or Equivalent •Demonstrates an understanding of patient confidentiality to protect the patient and clinic | Cancer Center of Kansas has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Envision, Inc. | Direct Support Professional | Wichita | $15 - $17 with $1,500 Bonus | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12334611 | Qualifications: •High School Diploma or Equivalent required •Previous experience working with developmentally disabled individuals, or CNA/care giver experience required.  2-4 years caregiver experience preferred •Current CPR/First Aid certification required •Current driver’s license and driving record in good standing required | Envision, Inc. has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: Social Services Specialist | Senior Services, Inc. of Wichita | Wichita | $16 - $17 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12366960 | Qualifications: •Knowledge of community agencies and senior resources •Must possess basic computer skills •A KBI criminal history and driving record check will be required| Senior Services, Inc. of Wichita has one additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: Regional Manager – Community Living | KETCH| Wichita | El Dorado | $20.10 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12049351 | Qualifications: •Bachelor’s Degree •A minimum of six months work experience providing care and support to adults with I/DD in a human services industry •Requires valid driver’s license and good driving record | KETCH has 10 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

The Golden Belt Humane Society is warning people to be on the lookout of a man and a woman...
Great Bend humane society warns of couple impersonating animal control
Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph hospital
Nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph move to unionize
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Team Blue Angels F/A-18 Hornets perform an aerial maneuver...
McConnell adds Blue Angels to 2024 Air Show
FILE - Kris Kobach, Republican candidate for attorney general of Kansas, gives TV interviews...
AG Kris Kobach to Walgreens: Follow the law on mail-order abortion medication