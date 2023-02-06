Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls

The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing two young girls.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County District Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Anthony Raya, 63 of Wichita, to life in prison for sexually abusing two little girls.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said Raya admitted to having contact with the two children who are under the age of 10.

On December 23, Raya pled guilty to two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child.

During sentencing last Friday, Judge Brown sentenced Raya to two life sentences. He will be eligible for parole in 25 years.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

