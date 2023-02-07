5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’

In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Kansas Tourism invited five artists with ties to the...
In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Kansas Tourism invited five artists with ties to the Sunflower State to share their own rendition of the state song, "Home on the Range."(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Home on the Range” is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Kansas Tourism wants you to think diversely about the state song.

Written first as a poem in 1873 by Dr. Brewster M. Higle in Smith County, “Home on the Range” became Kansas’ state song on January 30, 1947. Now, five artists with ties to the Sunflower State are sharing their own renditions.

“Each one you can see the beauty, you can hear the beauty. It’s just magical. it’s really really cool. I think it shows what kansas is. we are rural. We are urban. We are all of these things and their versions speak to that,” said Kansas Tourism Communication Manager Colby Sharples-Terry.

Renditions of the state song come from Maria Cuevas, also known as “Maria the Mexican,” who presents mariachi flair, to rapper XV formerly of Wichita to country artist Logan Mize, to The Get Up Kids from Lawrence to instrumental guitarist Andy McKee from Topeka.

The artists have shared their Kansas Day videos with their fans and hope more people will enjoy their take on “Home on the Range.”

“It just represents how diverse this area is. we’re all connected, right and we have so many similarities. So, I think that it’s just a really lovely way to bring people together,” said Cuevas.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire
Photo showing marijuana
Changing marijuana policies in neighboring states elevate discussion in Kansas

Latest News

ARISE Ensemble
Multicultural choir, ARISE helps to kick off Black History Month at Wichita middle school
Table of Hope
Wichita pastor working to raise funds for 'Table of Hope' weekly food pantry
The City of Newton on Tuesday, Jan. 31, celebrated the start of construction to its new public...
City of Newton breaks ground on new library
broken furnace
McPherson community helps homeowner with new furnace