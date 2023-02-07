5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - “Home on the Range” is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, and Kansas Tourism wants you to think diversely about the state song.

Written first as a poem in 1873 by Dr. Brewster M. Higle in Smith County, “Home on the Range” became Kansas’ state song on January 30, 1947. Now, five artists with ties to the Sunflower State are sharing their own renditions.

“Each one you can see the beauty, you can hear the beauty. It’s just magical. it’s really really cool. I think it shows what kansas is. we are rural. We are urban. We are all of these things and their versions speak to that,” said Kansas Tourism Communication Manager Colby Sharples-Terry.

Renditions of the state song come from Maria Cuevas, also known as “Maria the Mexican,” who presents mariachi flair, to rapper XV formerly of Wichita to country artist Logan Mize, to The Get Up Kids from Lawrence to instrumental guitarist Andy McKee from Topeka.

The artists have shared their Kansas Day videos with their fans and hope more people will enjoy their take on “Home on the Range.”

“It just represents how diverse this area is. we’re all connected, right and we have so many similarities. So, I think that it’s just a really lovely way to bring people together,” said Cuevas.

