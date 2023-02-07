Broken elevator presents problems at W. Wichita senior living facility

The elevator at Woodlake Residents in W. Wichita isn't working, presenting a big challenge for...
The elevator at Woodlake Residents in W. Wichita isn't working, presenting a big challenge for seniors who live there.(KWCH)
By Joe Baker and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An inoperable elevator is making life challenging for many living at Woodlake Senior Residences in west Wichita. The elevator hasn’t worked for more than a week, keeping residents and visitors with mobility issues from leaving or getting to the second floor without help.

Ricky Downs, whose 75-year-old sister-in-law lives on the second floor, spoke of the challenges she’s faced since the elevator stopped working.

“She’s actually Stage 4 renal failure and she’s got bad hips and it’s hard for her to climb up and down the stairs,” he said. “And she’s getting ready for hip surgery on the 21st, but it just makes it difficult for any of these folks to get up and down.”

The sign posted on the entrance door says management is working with an elevator company to fix the problem, but some parts needed, or the repair are obsolete, meaning it will take time to find them.

“Something needs to be done because now they’re saying it can be up to three weeks before it gets fixed and that is just too long for everybody,” Downs said. “And the parts, from what I understand, are obsolete. You’re going to have to make parts or gets parts somewhere else.”

Mennonite Housing owns Woodlake Senior Residences.

“We’ve been in touch, since it went down, with providers trying to get this addressed as soon as possible,” said Mennonite Housing President Byron Adrian.

Downs said, “people are kind of disgruntled,” having to use the stairs.

“And this is an elderly center, you know,” he said. “They’ve got older people in there. It’s hard for them.”

Adrian said people are understanding as the facility works to fix the inconvenience.

“So far, I think everybody is doing a good job to get through this situation,” he said.

Downs said despite the troubles, he will be by his sister-in-law’s side every step of the way.

“I said, ‘I will get you upstairs one way or another, or I will have somebody help me get you up the stairs,’” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
The community is lending a helping hand after a family loses valuables in a house fire.
Community lends helping hand after family loses valuables in house fire

Latest News

Home on the Range
5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’
Kyle Young
Constitutionality of death penalty argued in Kansas capital murder case
In celebration of its 150th anniversary, Kansas Tourism invited five artists with ties to the...
5 artists with Kansas ties perform unique renditions of ‘Home on the Range’
The Wichita Fire Department says the ATF has been called to investigate a fire at Nu Heart Nu...
ATF investigating fire at south Wichita church