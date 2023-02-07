City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The downtown Wichita street layout could look much different. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council is expected to discuss a street plan that calls for major changes.

In downtown Wichita, Broadway consists of four lanes -- two in each direction. But imagine if Broadway had two wider lanes with a center turning lane and enhancements for parking and transit. That could become reality as the city council looks at that option and others in hopes of improving mobility downtown.

Urban Glam Salon on South Emporia Street that’s benefited from a street layout change. When Lisa Ford opened the business a little before the pandemic, traffic on Emporia Street was limited to one direction Since Emporia converted to a two-way street, it’s helped Ford get more customers in the door.

“The storefronts along Emporia alone have benefited greatly from becoming a two-way,” she said.

With INTRUST Bank Arena, nearby, Ford said she feels that traffic flow after events has improved.

“Having the benefit of going both directions is so beneficial as far as traffic clogging up and getting stuck,” she said. “Before it became two way, there was police directing traffic all the time.”

The proposed multi-phase project the council is expected to visit Tuesday would see four streets changed from one way to two way and would add bike lanes on some streets, among other changes.

Even though her business has been in its current space on William Street for the past five years, Gianna Williams with Flaming Ink LLC says the current street layout can still be confusing.

“The biggest frustration I have is coming off of Kellogg, you turn onto Topeka, which is two-way until you get to Waterman, then you have to turn off. Getting further into downtown via that route is a little confusing, even for someone that works own here every day.”

Williams said having a street network that’s planned for the future allows for not only locals, but visitors, as well to get around downtown Wichita more easily.

“Trying new things, I would hope would work,” Williams said. “I think consistency is the key. If you’re going to have one-way streets, stick to one-way streets. If it’s two-way streets, let’s make it more consistent so you can turn a little more planned.”

The recommendation is for downtown street changes to be completed in phases. The project would included changes to Broadway and Waterman to having only two travel lanes, a center turn lane and bike lanes, to improve safety.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com