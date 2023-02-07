Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor

GODDARD, Kan. (KWCH) - It was standing room only Monday night at a meeting in Goddard with an overflow lined up in the hallway outside the city council chambers. This follows last month’s drastic actions taken by Goddard city council members.

What began as a routine city council meeting in Goddard on Jan. 18, ended with motions that would remove the mayor and fire the city administrator.

In a flurry of action taken in less than 20 minutes on Jan. 18, a mayor was voted off the bench, a vote returned a former mayor to the post and a city administrator was fired.

Hunter Larkin retook the position of Goddard Mayor, obtaining the council’s majority vote to do so moments after the city leaders voted to oust Mayor Larry Zimmerman. Wasting no time, Larkin then motioned to fire the city’s administrator.

Before the council took the decisive action to fire Goddard City Administrator Brian Silcott. Zimmerman tendered his resignation from the city council, effective immediately.

Mayor Larkin didn’t comment on the reasons the council took such drastic action but he said he thinks “it’s gonna be a good change.”

“The governing body made a different transition, right? What happened [Jan. 18] was pretty simple,” he said the day after the Jan. 18 meeting.

Zimmerman sees the situation differently, as apparently do dozens of residents who gathered Monday.

A rally of about 100 people showed up at a park to discuss their frustrations and give community members an idea of what a recall of current Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin would look like. At Monday night’s meeting, about 20 people spoke, many sharing similar thoughts.

“I want you to resign. I want you to make that absolutely clear that people out here are not here just to listen. We want you to resign,” one speaker said.

Another expressed a lack of trust in Larkin, who previously served as mayor from November 2021 to last May.

Mayor Larkin did not resign Monday night. Community members who spoke out said they plan to move forward with recall plans.

