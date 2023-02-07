Cooler Tuesday morning but temps top out in 50s
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. The afternoon will follow suit with highs in the lower 50s, or 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.
Our next chance of moisture will arrive on Wednesday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain during the afternoon followed by a rain/snow mix into the night. The precipitation should be light, scattered in nature, and major travel troubles are not expected.
Another fast-moving system will sweep through on Thursday with snow showers and even colder temperatures, but this one also looks relatively weak with little, or no accumulation expected.
Looking ahead… after a warmer weekend in the 50s, possibly lower 60s on Sunday, a stronger storm system with heavier rain and/or snow may move through the area on Monday into Valentine’s Day.
WICHITA AREA FORECAST:
Today: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 52.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; late day rain/snow showers. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 47.
Thu: Low: 30. High: 45. Mostly cloudy and breezy; few flurries in the evening.
Fri: Low: 26. High: 42. Clearing, breezy, and chilly.
Sat: Low: 19. High: 53. Sunny and milder.
Sun: Low: 36. High: 58. Partly cloudy.
Mon: Low: 36. High: 56. Partly cloudy; rain chances into the night.
