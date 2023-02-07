Cooler Tuesday morning but temps top out in 50s

What's next in Wichita area.(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a cooler morning across Kansas with wake-up temperatures in the 20s and lower 30s. The afternoon will follow suit with highs in the lower 50s, or 10-15 degrees cooler than Monday.

Our next chance of moisture will arrive on Wednesday. However, with milder air in place, we are looking at a chance of rain during the afternoon followed by a rain/snow mix into the night. The precipitation should be light, scattered in nature, and major travel troubles are not expected.

Another fast-moving system will sweep through on Thursday with snow showers and even colder temperatures, but this one also looks relatively weak with little, or no accumulation expected.

Looking ahead… after a warmer weekend in the 50s, possibly lower 60s on Sunday, a stronger storm system with heavier rain and/or snow may move through the area on Monday into Valentine’s Day.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 29.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds; late day rain/snow showers. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 47.

Thu: Low: 30. High: 45. Mostly cloudy and breezy; few flurries in the evening.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 42. Clearing, breezy, and chilly.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 53. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 36. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 36. High: 56. Partly cloudy; rain chances into the night.

