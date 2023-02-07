Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

Drivers are asked to avoid both eastbound and westbound Kellogg due to multiple crashes between...
Drivers are asked to avoid both eastbound and westbound Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org

