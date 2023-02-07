Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Drivers have been asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes between Washington and the Central Business District.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic has been slowed due to the crashes.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Follow live updates here: https://kandrive.org

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com