Ellinwood coffee business takes unique approach, sees quick success

In Ellinwood, a new local business, Crazy Wolf Coffee, is serving up drinks in a unique way and quickly finding success in doing so.
By Austin Morton and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
When it comes to getting coffee, customers normally have to drive to get it. With Crazy Wolf Coffee, co-owner Donita Zamarripa is helping to lead the charge in changing that by serving coffee from a food truck.

“Everywhere you see a lot of food places, you never see a coffee place at events, carnivals, things like that,” Zamarripa said. “...On weekends, we would travel to different areas and bring our coffee to them. We wanted to make it to where we could go to local events like the After Harvest Festival.”

She said the idea for the new business began with encouragement to sell the coffee she and her partner made for a family member’s birthday party.

You can learn more about Crazy Wolf Coffee on the business’s Facebook page.

