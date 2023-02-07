Fire at Massachusetts hospital forces some evacuations

Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's status on Tuesday. (Source: WHDH/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — A fire at a Massachusetts hospital’s electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations on Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.

“We are removing some critically ill and injured patients” out of Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital to other facilities, Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli said at a news conference.

He said the fire at was mostly extinguished.

A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare...
A patient, center, is placed into an ambulance while being evacuated from Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Brockton, Mass. A fire at the hospital's electrical transformer forced an undetermined number of evacuations Tuesday morning and power was shut off to the building for safety reasons, officials said.(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

There were no injuries reported in the fire, which started before 9 a.m. Temperatures were in the high 20s.

Nardelli said the hospital’s emergency generator, which was supplying power to the building, had to be shut off so the fire could be put out.

Nardelli said at the time the fire started, hospital personnel said they had 187 patients, “but people have been discharged in and out, so we don’t have that exact number right now.”

Signature Healthcare is a 216-bed hospital. Brockton is about 25 miles south of Boston.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s

Latest News

FILE - Ukrainian soldiers on their positions in the frontline near Soledar, Donetsk region,...
Germany, Denmark, Netherlands pledge Ukraine Leopard 1 tanks
Images show recovery efforts for the spy balloon that was shot down and fell into the Atlantic...
STILLS: China's spy balloon recovered
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Chief Brian Nardelli of the Brockton, Massachusetts, Fire Department, explains the fire's...
Chief: 6-alarm fire at hospital
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey...
Newborn, toddler saved from rubble in quake-hit Syrian town