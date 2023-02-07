Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment Day Center about her proposals for cutting taxes, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas. The Democratic governor is preparing to give the annual State of the State address to a skeptical, Republican-controlled Legislature that has different ideas about how to cut taxes. (AP Photo/John Hanna)(John Hanna | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced that her bills she claims will provide affordable health care access for low-wage hardworking Kansans were introduced today in committees of the Kansas House and Kansas Senate. By expanding Medicaid, the Governor’s office says, Kansas taxpayers will have access to health care services they are already paying for through federal taxes.

“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: expanding Medicaid will not only provide health care to hundreds of thousands of hardworking Kansans, it will also boost our economy, strengthen rural communities, and bring hard-earned dollars back to our state.” Kelly said. “Expanding Medicaid has received the bipartisan support of 39 other states, including every one of our neighbors. We must get this done.”

The program will be paid for with 90% federal funding beginning January 1, 2024. If Medicaid is expanded, Kelly claims, Kansas could receive an additional $370 million in federal dollars over the next two years, sufficient to cover the state’s share of expansion costs for up to 8 years. If this legislation is not passed in this year’s budget, it will result in the loss of $70 million in State General Fund savings for the next fiscal year, according to the Governor.

“Expanding Medicaid will enable thousands of people to get the health and mental health care they need to maintain jobs vital to the state’s economy,” said Brenda Sharpe, President and CEO, of REACH Healthcare Foundation. “Expanding KanCare will help employers stay competitive with our surrounding states, all of which have expanded Medicaid. Kansans understand health care is a necessity and are ready for a solution that will help workers, families, and neighbors.”

