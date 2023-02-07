Helping Hand: You voted, and the United Way receives an additional $2,500

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We held a contest to give one our helping hand recipients of 2022 an extra twenty five hundred dollars from KWCH and DeVaughn James injury lawyers. You chose a local nonprofit for its dedicated work throughout the community.

The United Way of the Plains helps the community in many ways. It stepped up to help raise money for those in need after the tornado left widespread destruction in butler and Sedgwick counties last year. KWCH and DeVaughn James injury lawyers gave a $1,200 helping hand.

With the help of local partnerships and donations from of number of other states, the nonprofit raised money to help those affected by the tornado. And the work continues.

“I’m very proud of our team stepping up with the tornado that hit our community and we’re still there helping almost 200 families recover from that disaster,” United Way of the Plains President and CEO Pete Najera said. “And we’re partnering with Wichita State to help with childhood literacy in the title one schools in Wichita.

KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers held a contest among all the 2022 helping hand recipients, and you voted for the United Way to get an extra $2,500 to continue its mission.

