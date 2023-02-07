Kechi voters to decide on sales tax question

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KECHI, Kan. (KWCH) - Voters in Kechi will decide whether to raise the sales tax to fund a special arts and business district. On Tuesday, voters will weigh in on a 1% sales tax question.

If passed, the district would promote a walkable arts and business area. The plan includes improvements to sidewalks, parking, lighting and landscaping. The election is only open to voters who live within Kechi’s city limits. Voting begins at 6 a.m. with the poll closing at 7 p.m. at the Kechi city building.

