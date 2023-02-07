Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A manager at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New Market Square is telling customers that the store is closing.

Liquidation started Saturday, with the store dropping 10 percent from the price of all items; some items will drop to 50 percent off on Tuesday.

There is no date for the official closing, but the manager is telling customers that it could take 3-4 months to close. The manager is telling customers that it is believed the east location is staying open.

In January, the company announced it was closing 87 stores including several Buy Buy Baby locations. That list only included two Kansas locations: Manhattan (425 Third Place) and Lawrence (3106 S. Iowa Street, Ste. 215).

Bed Bath & Beyond announced it was on track to close 150 stores after stating in an SEC filing that it is in default on its loans and is considering restructuring its debt under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

