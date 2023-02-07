Mental health call prompts large police presence at McDonald’s restaurant in Delano

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed a mental health crisis prompted a large police presence at a McDonald’s restaurant near First and Seneca, in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood.

The Wichita Police Department confirmed the situation began late Monday afternoon and involves a man who barricaded himself in a restroom, As of late Monday night, the restaurant remained closed as the situation continues with police remaining on the scene.

