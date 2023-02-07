Mental health call prompts large police presence at McDonald’s restaurant in Delano

A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's Delano neighborhood.
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's Delano neighborhood.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed a mental health crisis prompted a large police presence at a McDonald’s restaurant near First and Seneca, in Wichita’s Delano neighborhood.

The Wichita Police Department confirmed the situation began late Monday afternoon and involves a man who barricaded himself in a restroom, As of late Monday night, the restaurant remained closed as the situation continues with police remaining on the scene.

