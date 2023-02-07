NASCAR driver Kyle Busch arrested for taking handgun to Mexico, authorities say

Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the...
Kyle Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.(Jared C. Tilton / NASCAR)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – NASCAR driver Kyle Busch was arrested and detained for taking a firearm into Mexico while on vacation in January.

According to a translated statement from the Mexico Prosecutor General’s office, a handgun was found in his luggage at the airport when he was trying to return to the United States.

Busch posted a statement on Twitter saying he has a valid concealed carry permit for the firearm and adheres to all handgun laws.

“I made a mistake by forgetting it was in my bag,” the driver said in the tweet, explaining he was not aware of Mexican law.

“I apologize for my mistake and appreciate the respect shown by all parties as we resolved the matter,” Busch continued. “My family and I consider this issue closed.”

Busch was convicted and sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and given a fine of $1,086.85, the statement states, but it does not explain how the sentence will be carried out.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
Wichita State guard Conner Frankamp, right, scores over Baylor forward Tristan Clark, left, in...
Former Shocker Conner Frankamp says he’s safe after Turkey earthquake
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her

Latest News

Rescue workers in Syria are desperately trying to reach those stuck under the rubble of fallen...
Race to find survivors as quake aid pours into Turkey, Syria
Florida is looking into mandating high school girls who play sports to tell the school about...
Menstrual history could be required for high school sports
Officials said the chase went on for more than an hour through Houston.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase stolen ambulance through Houston
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of...
Biden aims to deliver reassurance in State of Union address
Officials said the chase went on for more than an hour through Houston.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Police chase stolen ambulance