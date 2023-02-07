Rain for eastern Kansas, cool Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain will be possible Wednesday across portions of south central and eastern Kansas.

It will be a cold start to the day Wednesday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 40s to near 50.

Rain will begin to develop during the afternoon over south central and southeast Kansas. Activity will continue to move north during the evening. As temperatures get colder after sunset, some wet snow could mix with the rain, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Rainfall amounts of up to a tenth of an inch will be possible around Wichita. Higher amounts will fall east of the Turnpike with up to a half inch possible.

After the rain moves out, the focus will be on continued chilly weather for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the 40s Thursday and Friday as the winds turn gusty out of the northwest.

Warmer weather will return this weekend with highs returning to the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Cloudy with afternoon rain. Wind: NE/N 5-15. High: 46

Tomorrow Night: A rain/snow mix before midnight, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 30

Thu: High: 46 Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy; a few flurries overnight.

Fri: High: 44 Low: 25 Partly cloudy skies becoming sunny. Breezy.

Sat: High: 53 Low: 19 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 35 Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 33 Mostly cloudy; rain overnight.

Tue: High: 52 Low: 37 Cloudy with rain.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.