Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by prescription. That may change next year.(Source: Adapt Pharma)
By Alex Jirgens and KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A lifesaving drug is becoming more available, thanks to federal money. The program will get Narcan, designed for treatment in known opioid overdose emergencies, in the hands of first responders throughout Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the spike in opioid deaths in the state is dramatic. In 2021 in Kansas, 421 people died from opioid overdoses. This is a near 79% jump in a year. Speaking from her experience as a survivor of opioid addiction, Taylor Kelly, of Wichita, is among the voices advocating for increased availability of Narcan.

After Kelly’s college volleyball career ended, she started experiencing back problems. She was prescribed pain medication.

“I was taking way more than what the prescription was written for and having to go find other avenues of getting it because they weren’t going to write that prescription that quickly again,” she said.

From there, Taylor said the situation surrounding efforts to treat her pain spun out of control. The opioids she was getting were laced with fentanyl.

“Once that was brought up to me, that I was getting fentanyl, that was really scary,” she said.

Kelly sought treatment. This week marks one year since she graduated from rehab.

“It’s nothing I could have imagined. Being this happy and excited about life and the things to come,” she said. “There is absolutely light on the other side.”

Thanks to federal grants, a rehab organization called DCCCA is giving the lifesaving overdose drug, Naloxone, or Narcan to communities across Kansas and offering training on how to use it.

DCCCA Prevention Specialist Daniel Donovan said he’s seen encouraging signs from communities combating the problem.

We’ve seen a few communities that have seen reductions in overdose fatality rates from 2021 to 2022. It’s limited and typically attributed to the enthusiasm and the passion that goes into those programs, in those counties,” Donovan said.

Kelly shared words of encouragement for those who might be seeking help, as she was.

“I’m really grateful to be here and on the other side,” she said.

