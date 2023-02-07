Twins separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams

Steven Tazumi and Tom Patterson are identical twins and rooting for different teams.
By CBS News
Published: Feb. 7, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBS News) - The Kelce brothers are not the only ones facing off on opposite sides in Super Bowl LVII. Twins separated at birth are too -- one is rooting for the Eagles and the other, the Chiefs.

These twins were adopted by different families when they were young. Years later, they reunited.

While they have a love for football in common, they are cheering for different teams in the Super Bowl.

Meet Steven Tazumi and Tom Patterson. They are identical twins and rooting for different teams.

“Unfortunately, he is going to lose this week,” Steven said.

But there’s a catch.

For years, the brothers didn’t know each other.

They were adopted in Japan by different families when they were 2 years old and now live in different parts of the country.

“It is crazy. It is really crazy,” Tom said. “It’s a blessing that we found each other.”

The brothers say they found each other when they were 40 and they are now in their 60s. They spent years getting to know each other.

“We talk football every day,” Tom said.

The twin rivals -- similar to the Kelce brothers. Travis plays for the Chiefs and Jason plays for the Birds.

With days until the big matchup in Arizona, the twins say they are each confident in their teams’ ability to come out on top.

“We have a whopping $25 wager on who is going to win,” Tom said.

The brothers continue to grow their relationship.

“Me and my brother have never thrown a football to each other or even baseball throws or anything,” Steven said. “Even to this day we’ve never done that.”

“Just wished we lived closer and be able to go to the games or stay at home and watch them together. it would be so nice,” Tom said, “but because of the distance, we have to communicate with the phone.”

The twins say the next time they will see each other will be in July of this year.

