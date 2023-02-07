Valley Center MS basketball manager shines in chance to play

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Zeke Isaacs, a manager on the Valley Center Middle School eighth grade boys basketball team, took advantage of his time to shine Monday night. Zeke, who has down syndrome, loves being around the game and is part of a basketball family. He watched his brothers play for the Hornets, including Eli, a first-team all-league point guard who graduated from Valley Center High School in 2021.

Monday night against Andover Central, Zeke put on a uniform, sporting No. 23 for the Hornets. He went from manager to player and made an immediate impact, nailing the game’s first basket. After looking over at classmates in the stands holding up a “Go Zeke” poster, he took a handoff from a teammate at half court, dribbled up the right side and released a jump shot just to the right of the free throw stripe. The 15-footer had perfect arc and hit nothing but net, giving the Hornets the 2-0 lead.

Zeke exited the game to a standing ovation and high-fives from his teammates and coaches.

Valley Center Middle School student and basketball manager Zeke was invited by head coach Corey Carter to suit up for the Hornet basketball game tonight. He scored the first basket! Way to go, Zeke!#HornetFamily #SOAR pic.twitter.com/1EFTlaxbm0 — USD262 Valley Center (@USD262) February 6, 2023

