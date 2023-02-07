Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the driving range.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 11:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a video that went viral over the weekend. A Topgolf worker chases down a small child, seen running onto the facility’s driving range.

Adlai Ruffin, the person who captured the video, said while preparing for his swing, he noticed something moving out of the corner of his eye.

Ruffin said he immediately stopped his swing and pulled out his phone to capture the moment.

“I was like, ‘is anyone going to stop this before the kid gets too far?’ he said. “I noticed the kid keeps going and going. So, I was like, ‘you know what, this is a moment I need to record.’”

Ruffin also mentioned, the person chasing after the child is a Topgolf employee.

Thankfully, no one was hurt and the child was brought back safely.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

KWCH Car Crash generic
Boy killed, 18-year-old seriously injured in Jewell County crash
1 critical after SW Wichita shooting in the 1400 block of S. Seneca St.
Wichita police investigate aggravated robbery in SW Wichita
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

Latest News

Goddard residents spoke up against current Mayor Hunter Larkin at a meeting Monday, Feb. 6 at...
Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
Mental health call prompts large police presence at McDonald’s restaurant in Delano
downtown Wichita
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita
street view of downtown Wichita, Kansas
City council looking to improve mobility in downtown Wichita