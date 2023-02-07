Where’s Shane? Expedition Dinosaur at Exploration Place

By Shane Konicki
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - If you love Dinosaurs, you’re going to be very excited about what’s stomping its way into Exploration Place!

Expedition: Dinosaur is at EP, and this morning we’ll show you everything you can check out!

If you want more information on the animatronic dinos, you can find it at exploration.org/event/expedition-dinosaur.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a news conference at the YWCA Center for Safety and...
Gov. Laura Kelly announces introduction of Medicaid expansion legislation
Check out what’s stomping its way into Exploration Place!
Where's Shane? Expedition: Dinosaur at Exploration Place
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in west Wichita
Steven Tazumi and Tom Patterson are identical twins and rooting for different teams.
Twins separated at birth rooting for opposing Super Bowl teams