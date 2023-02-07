Wichita facility seeks community support for teens recovering from opioid addiction

Mirror, Inc. is asking for the public to donate items of entertainment its patients, who are in...
Mirror, Inc. is asking for the public to donate items of entertainment its patients, who are in their late teens, can use while detoxing.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help.

Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.

Mirror, Inc. is asking for donations of entertainment items and positive ways to help keep the teens occupied while they’re detoxing.

“One of the things that our adolescents love to do is leave the unit. And so we try to take them to many places as we can, so if there are organizations or business that are able to provide movie tickets or tickets to sporting events or entry into cultural events, then those are a few things that the people here would love to do,” said Jason Greever, Vice President of Treatment Services at Mirror, Inc.

The facility is looking for things like video game consoles, video games, weight equipment, crafts (model cars, paints, etc), and anything else teenagers would enjoy.

Donations can be made directly to the facility, 3820 N. Toben Street, or pickup can be arranged. Find more information about Mirror, Inc. at https://www.mirrorinc.org/.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
After a FactFinder 12 investigation, there’s now a helpline for patients who aren’t happy with...
FactFinder 12 investigation into Wichita denture practice continues, former employee talks about experience
The Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office said Anthoy Raya, 63, of Wichita, was sentenced...
Wichita man sentenced to life in prison for molesting young girls
A Kansas City Chiefs flag flies from the team plane as they arrive ahead of Super Bowl 57,...
It’s on: Sheriff Jeff Easter accepts Super Bowl bet from Wichita Police Chief

Latest News

Drivers are asked to avoid both eastbound and westbound Kellogg due to multiple crashes between...
Drivers asked to avoid Kellogg due to multiple crashes near downtown Wichita
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster poses for photographs with a local area...
Chiefs’ wide receiver sending 2 lucky fans to Super Bowl
Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
Recovering opioid addict emphasizes importance of Narcan accessibility
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police arrest kidnapping suspect