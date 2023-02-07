Wichita facility seeks community support for teens recovering from opioid addiction

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An organization helping teenagers battle opioid addiction is asking for the community’s help.

Mirror, Inc opened an adolescent residential unit, serving teen males, ages 16 and 17, at the end of 2022. Reflections Recovery Center is the only adolescent drug treatment facility in Wichita and just the second in the state with the other facility in Kansas City, Kan.

Mirror, Inc. is asking for donations of entertainment items and positive ways to help keep the teens occupied while they’re detoxing.

“One of the things that our adolescents love to do is leave the unit. And so we try to take them to many places as we can, so if there are organizations or business that are able to provide movie tickets or tickets to sporting events or entry into cultural events, then those are a few things that the people here would love to do,” said Jason Greever, Vice President of Treatment Services at Mirror, Inc.

The facility is looking for things like video game consoles, video games, weight equipment, crafts (model cars, paints, etc), and anything else teenagers would enjoy.

Donations can be made directly to the facility, 3820 N. Toben Street, or pickup can be arranged. Find more information about Mirror, Inc. at https://www.mirrorinc.org/.

