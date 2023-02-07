Wichita police arrest kidnapping suspect

Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita Police Department badge(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police officers made an arrest on Tuesday in a kidnapping case.

Police were called to the 1200 block of E. Mt. Vernon around 1:30 p.m. for an abduction call. Officers located the suspect’s vehicle in the area and attempted a traffic stop but a chase ensued. Officers stopped the vehicle at 10th Street and Madison.

Police said the suspect was taken into custody, and the victim is safe. All parties involved are in their early twenties, according to WPD.

Spaght Elementary School was placed on a brief lockdown while officers searched for the suspect.

