Wichita police ask for help in search for missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 14-year-old boy, reported missing since Monday afternoon. Police said Elijah Wolfe was last seen at about 1:15 p.m., on foot in the 2400 block of East Wassall.

Police said Wolfe stands about 5′5, weighs about 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt, black shoes, a blue coat and a pea green backpack. Police said the 14-year-old has special needs.

Anyone who may see Wolfe or knows where he could be should call 911.

