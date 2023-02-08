12-year-old Chiefs fan to see Make-A-Wish come true at Super Bowl

Make-A-Wish kid Gavin.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:09 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Make-A-Wish kid Gavin, a 12-year-old battling a nervous system disorder, will have his wish granted at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona courtesy of Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. In partnership with the National Football League (NFL) and other corporate sponsors, Make-A-Wish will grant the wishes of Gavin and 16 other wish kids who will be traveling to Phoenix from 15 different states.

The experience kicks off on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at a welcome celebration where Gavin will first meet and get to know the other wish kids and their families. The following evening, Gavin will brush shoulders with the NFL’s biggest stars on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event. On Friday, he will get a private, behind-the-scenes tour of State Farm Stadium and have free time to show off his football skills at the Super Bowl Experience.

The experience will culminate in Gavin stepping inside the stadium to watch as the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles and AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs go head-to-head in pursuit of the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, Feb. 12.

“The Super Bowl is already one of the most anticipated days of the year, but it means even more to our staff, volunteers and supporters who understand the life-changing impact of the wishes being granted at the game,” said Brian Miller, Vice President of Marketing & Communications with Make-A-Wish Missouri & Kansas. “For Gavin we hope that the trip provides him with the strength and inspiration needed to face whatever challenges come his way.”

