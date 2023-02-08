182 lbs. of marijuana, other drugs seized during Dickinson County traffic stop

DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a large marijuana bust made during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said around 10:07 a.m., a deputy stopped a 2017 Dodge Ram 3500 pickup for a traffic infraction on I-70 in Dickinson County. The deputy made contact with the truck driver who was identified as Darren James Denter, 49, of Old Monroe, Missouri.

The deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana during the traffic stop which led to the truck being searched. During the search, the deputy found 182 lbs of marijuana, 49 lbs of THC wax, 1000 Psilocybin Mushroom candy bars, 11 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes packaged for sale, and 128 pre-packaged four-gram marijuana packages. The estimated street value is over $500,000.

A drug seizure in Dickinson County on Tuesday netted 182 lbs of marijuana, 49 lbs of THC wax, 1000 Psilocybin Mushroom candy bars, 11 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms, 550 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes packaged for sale, and 128 pre-packaged four gram marijuana packages. The estimated street value is over $500,000. (Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)

Denter was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute certain hallucinogenic, and possession of drug paraphernalia are being requested.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents to talk to their children about accepting and consuming anything they don’t know the origin of as items such as chocolate bars and candy can be laced with illegal and harmful substances.

