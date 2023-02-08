2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care

Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police say.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAVAL, Quebec (AP) — Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north of Montreal, Quebec police said Wednesday.

Authorities said the driver has been arrested and charged with homicide and dangerous driving, the CBC reported.

The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose, CTV said, where a parent at the scene accused the driver of crashing into the day care intentionally.

A neighbor said he and parents at the scene tried to rescue children who were pinned under the bus and subdued the driver, the CBC reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
Goddard residents spoke up against current Mayor Hunter Larkin at a meeting Monday, Feb. 6 at...
Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor

Latest News

According to police, the man driving the forklift drove onto a main road and crashed into an...
Forklift driver suspected of DUI accused of causing crash that killed a woman, police say
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion