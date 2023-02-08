3 arrested in Salina deadly shooting case from May 2022

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Salina Police Department confirmed three arrests made over the past couple weeks in connection with a May 2022 deadly shooting case in the city. U.S. Marshals arrested two of the suspects, found in Arkansas and Missouri.

In the most recent arrest on Monday, Feb. 6, in Bryant County, Okla., U.S. Marshals arrested 24-year-old Dakota Wayne Bunting on charges that include voluntary manslaughter, criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dalton Levi Palmer and 19-year-old Tataum Elois Escamilla were arrested on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 respectively, each on charges that include first-degree murder.

U.S. Marshals arrested Escamilla in Benton County, Arkansas for first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

KBI agents arrested Palmer in Salina on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

The arrests stem from a May 7, 2022 shooting that injured an 18-year-old woman and killed a 25-year-old man. Police later found a third person wounded, a 23-year-old man, lying in a yard on a different street from the initial scene on South College Avenue. Early in the investigation, police said it appeared the violence against the three related to the initial report of shots fired in the area.

This all began about 3:20 a.m. May 7 with Salina police responding to the shots-fired call. Officers found shell casings in the street but did not find any victims or witnesses at the scene on South College Avenue. Police soon discovered two people shot were at the Salina Regional Health Center Emergency Room. The 25-year-old man died at the hospital.

Separately, officers found the 23-year-old man injured outside a home in the 500 block of East Cloud Street.

Salina police said a lengthy investigation led to the establishment of probable cause and arrest affidavits sent to the Saline County Attorney’s Office requesting warrants. The warrants for Palmer, Bunting and Escamilla were issued on Jan. 31 through Saline County District Court.

