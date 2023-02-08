Breezy Thursday with rain and snow showers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and snow will be possible across the state on Thursday.

Areas of rain will continue this evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the rain may mix with snow at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.

It will be a cold start to the day Thursday with morning low temperatures in the 20s to near 30. Afternoon highs will reach the 40s with gusty northwest winds.

Scattered rain and snow showers will spread from west to east across the state during the day with activity continuing into the night. A light dusting of snow accumulation will be possible in some areas, but most areas will not get any accumulation.

We will be dry on Friday with lighter winds, but it will remain chilly with highs in the 40s. It will be warmer this weekend with sunshine as high returns to the 50s.

Another storm system next week could bring more rain to portions of south central and eastern Kansas Monday night and Tuesday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow before midnight, then decreasing clouds. Wind: N/NW 5-15. Low: 30

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 48

Tomorrow Night: Chance of rain and snow showers. Breezy. Wind: N 15-25; gusty. Low: 24

Fri: High: 44 Partly cloudy skies becoming sunny.

Sat: High: 51 Low: 18 Sunny.

Sun: High: 58 Low: 30 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 31 Partly cloudy; chance of showers overnight.

Tue: High: 50 Low: 34 Cloudy with rain.

Wed: High: 56 Low: 35 Mostly cloudy; chance of rain/snow overnight.

