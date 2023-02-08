CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaners due to the risk of exposure to bacteria.(Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(KWCH/CBS) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall of 4.9 million bottles Fabuloso, a multi-purpose cleaner.

The CPSC advises consumers to stop using the recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products immediately and contact Colgate-Palmolive Company for a full refund or a free replacement product.

The CPSC advises that this product may contain environmental organisms (bacteria) that can cause “serious infection” in people with weakened immune systems, underlying lung conditions, or who use external medical devices.

The products were sold at Amazon.com and on other websites and at Dollar General, Family Dollar, The Home Depot, Sam’s Club, Walmart, and other major retailers nationwide from December 2022 through January 2023.

