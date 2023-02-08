Haysville man arrested in connection with abduction investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Haysville man in connection with an investigation into a disturbance and abduction report. The WPD said it arrested Daivon Atkinson on charges of aggravated assault, criminal restraint, eluding a law enforcement officer, reckless driving and driving wile suspended.

At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, WPD officers responded to the 1200 block of East Mt. Vernon for a disturbance/abduction call.

“Upon arrival, officers contacted witnesses who reported seeing two males arguing with a female and forcibly placing the female inside a vehicle and leaving the area,” police said.

Officers searched the area and, with information from a witness, found Atkinson’s vehicle, Wichita police said. An attempted traffic stop led to a brief pursuit that ended at 10th and Madison, a little north and west of 9th and Grove. Police arrested Atkinson after he tried to flee on foot after the car chase ended.

“The investigation revealed that Atkinson confronted his girlfriend, the 33-year-old victim over an unknown circumstance. Atkinson told the victim to get in the car, and she refused. Atkins and an acquaintance of the victim grabbed her and placed her inside the vehicle before fleeing the area,” Wichita police said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com