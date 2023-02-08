KHP Superintendent Herman Jones to retire in July

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced the retirement of Kansas Highway Patrol Superintendent Colonel Herman Jones on Wednesday. Jones has been involved in law enforcement for 45 years. Kelly also announced the retirement of Adjutant General Major General David Weishaar, effective April 1.

Prior to being appointed KHP Superintendent in 2019, Jones was Shawnee County Sheriff. He has served Kansas as a police officer in Emporia, a state trooper for KHP, and an instructor at the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center. His retirement date is July 1.

Governor Kelly will appoint Brigadier General Michael Venerdi to become Adjutant General. Vernerdi currently serves as the Chief of Staff – Air to the Adjutant General and as Director of the Joint Staff, Kansas National Guard at the Joint Force Headquarters in Topeka. He previously served as Commander of the 184th Wing at McConnell Air Force Base.

The Kelly Administration will announce Col. Jones’ successor in the coming months.

