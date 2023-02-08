More than $25,000 in hay stolen in Barton County

OLMITZ, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Sheriff’s Office seeking more information in the case of more than $25,000 in stolen hay.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred on Tuesday in a field near Olmitz.

Sheriff Brian Bellendir said about 150 large bales were stolen from the location sometime between late November and Feb. 7. A white truck tractor and semi trailer as well as a John Deere tractor were seen in the area prior to the theft.

If you have information about the vehicles or any other crime, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com