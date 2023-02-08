Precipitation on the way this afternoon

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.

Another fast-moving system will sweep through the state on Thursday with snow showers and gusty winds, but this one also looks like a relatively weak storm system. Areas along and north of highway 50 will see a dusting of snow while locations north of I-70 get up to an inch of accumulation Thursday night.

The next few days will be cooler than recently with highs in the lower to middle 40s, or near normal for early to middle February. Warmer weather returns this weekend as highs climb into the lower 50s on Saturday, and near 60 degrees on Sunday.

Looking ahead… A stronger storm system with heavier rain may move through the area on Monday night into Valentine’s Day. While the path and strength remain uncertain, a soaking rainfall is a safe bet in the Wichita area.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds; afternoon rain showers. Wind: N/NE 5-10. High: 46.

Tonight: Evening rain/snow mix, then mostly cloudy. Wind: NW 5-15. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy; few flurries into the night. Wind: NW 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 42. Decreasing clouds.

Sat: Low: 19. High: 53. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 33. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 35. High: 54. Partly cloudy; rain chances into the night.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 50. Cloudy with rain likely.

