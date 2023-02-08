Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Spirit AeroSystems is looking to hire hourly employees for multiple positions.

The aviation manufacturer will hold a job fair at its headquarters in Wichita on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Candidates will have the opportunity for interviews and on-the-spot job offers. Benefits include competitive pay, tuition assistance and opportunities for advancement.

For certain manufacturing job codes, Spirit is offering paid on-the-job training. Spirt is also offering $3,000 sign-on bonuses to hourly workers.

