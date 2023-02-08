Wichita police to increase traffic enforcement on Kellogg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Watch your speed! The Wichita Police Department will be increasing enforcement along the East Kellogg Corridor.

The WPD Traffic Section along with the Patrol East Community Police team will conduct the concentrated enforcement project.

Officers will be looking for excessive speeding and aggressive driving.

