Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Bed Bath & Beyond released a statement on Thursday confirming that its store located in Wichita’s New Market Square is closing.

12 News first reported about the closure on Tuesday when we learned that the store’s manager was telling customers that the liquidation process had begun.

In its statement, Bed Bath & Beyond said it decided to close the store in northwest Wichita while “conducting a comprehensive, store-by-store analysis of our portfolio to ensure we can grow profitably while best serving our customers.”

“We previously shared this information with our valued Associates. While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, customers can shop online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app. Store closing sales will commence and continue over the next few weeks and months,” the company said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com