Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake Bell, for the second time in his career will be the lone representative of his city and state on football’s biggest stage.

Bell, a Bishop Carroll High School graduate from the Class of 2010, is a tight end who won a Super Bowl championship with Kansas City in February 2020 (the 2019 season.) He’s in his second year back with the Chiefs after spending the 2020 season with Dallas. He’s also spent two seasons with San Francisco and one each with Jacksonville and Minnesota in a professional career that began with the 49ers in 2015.

Bell, limited by injuries this season, adds quality depth to what many consider the best tight end group in the NFL, highlighted by future first-ballot hall-of-famer Travis Kelce. While Kelce specializes as a scoring and big yardage weapon in the Chiefs intricate offense, Bell, listed at 6′6, 252 lbs., is often called on to clear running lanes on the edge.

He’s also a large target that’s been able to make the most of opportunities to make plays when his number is called. A highlight for Bell in the 2022 season was a game-changing touchdown catch that gave Kansas City the lead against Denver in Week 16.

Bell, the nephew of former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Bell and the son of NFL defensive end and tight end Mark Bell, converted to tight end during his senior season at the University of Oklahoma after gaining national attention as an elite quarterback in high school.

This week Kelce discussed his teammate in response to a fun question about which of them would better if called on to quarterback the Chiefs offense. Kelce, recalled seeing Bell efficiently run a two-minute drill as Oklahoma’s quarterback in a nationally televised game.

Kelce fielded the question in the context of what San Francisco faced in the NFC Championship game in which the 49ers top four quarterbacks all were injured.

If Kansas City faced a similar predicament, Kelce didn’t hesitate to name his teammate as the man for the job.

“Blake Bell by a landslide,” he said.

