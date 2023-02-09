Demand for travel, aircraft leading to recovery in aerospace manufacturing

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Demand for air travel and aircraft is creating a strong demand for workers in aerospace manufacturing. This Saturday, Feb. 11, Spirt AeroSystems is looking to fill some openings with a job fair. For people looking for work in aviation, this is creating encouraging prospects following a few difficult years.

Aviation and aerospace have a significant impact on the strength of Wichita’s economy. When these industries are doing well, the area benefits. Spirt AeroSystems said it’s looking at strong demand in the next few years. To meet that, they need workers.

Students working in the composite labs at WSU Tech are among those being sought for aviation manufacturing jobs in Wichita. Josiah Lehman and Richard Gash are two WSU Tech students looking to capitalize on opportunities with the continued recovery in the aircraft industry.

“(When you) talk about composites, you’re talking about basically everything that makes up the plane, the majority of it” Gash said. “And when you get out of aircraft, you can do basically anything with composites outside of aircraft.”

Gash said he has family working at Spirit and their advice to him is to go to school, advice he’s following as he looks ahead in his career. Companies like Spirit AeroSystems discussed the demand for products they make.

“The most obvious is when you see the 737 fuselages going through downtown on the way to Washington, nonstop from here,” Spirit AeroSystems Communications Senior Manager Forrest Gossett said. “The fact of the matter is there’s an increased demand for aircraft the next few years.”

One of the primary reasons for the recovery is air travel returning to pre-pandemic levels. That increased demand accompanies other factors leading to a strong business cycle.

“Defense investment has been coming up and is remarkably higher than I anticipated before,” said WSU Center for Economic Development and Business Research Director Jeremy Hill. “Civilian aircraft exports have come up and remain somewhat strong. Then we see overall production in aerospace really being a big boom of this. We don’t have all the employees, but we’re becoming more and more productive.”

Hill said when the sector is doing well, it has a cumulative effect in other parts of Wichita’s economy, helping to boost wages and real estate. The good news for those being trained like Lehman and Gash is that when they graduate from WSU Tech, they’ll be able to immediately go to work. Both said they have job interviews at Spirit next week.

“Really reassuring to know that you have something lined up and they’re coming to the college,” Lehman said.

Saturday’s job fair for Spirit AeroSystems is set for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the company’s HR service center gym, on Spirit’s campus. People with or without experience are welcome and there will be onsite interviews and offers.

