Does It Work? Handy Heater

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up.

The Handy Heater acts as a portable and wearable heating neckband. Does it work as advertised? To put the wearable heater to the test, we enlisted the help of greenhouse manager Jason French, a man who can’t avoid spending extended time outdoors, even in the heart of winter.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com