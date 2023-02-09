Does It Work? Handy Heater

Testing the Handy Heater for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On the coldest winter days, sometimes a coat and scarf don’t cut it. The Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater is designed to make a difference when layering up doesn’t seem to be enough to warm up.

The Handy Heater acts as a portable and wearable heating neckband. Does it work as advertised? To put the wearable heater to the test, we enlisted the help of greenhouse manager Jason French, a man who can’t avoid spending extended time outdoors, even in the heart of winter.

