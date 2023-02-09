Gusty winds and cooler temps today

Highs in the 40s feel like the 30s
By Jake Dunne
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:20 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says in the wake of last night’s rain and snow, it is a dry but breezy and colder Thursday morning. Wake-up temperatures in the teens and 20s will climb into the 40s this afternoon, but wind gusts between 30-40 mph will keep it feeling much colder.

Another fast-moving system will sweep through the state tonight with scattered snow showers. The best chance of seeing a dusting of snow will occur over south-central and southeast Kansas, but travel troubles are not expected.

Friday will be sunny but continued colder than normal with highs in the lower 40s. However, warmer weather returns this weekend as temperatures top-out in the lower 50s on Saturday, and upper 50s on Sunday.

Looking ahead… A stronger storm system with heavier rain may move through the area on Monday night into Valentine’s Day. While the path and strength remain uncertain, a soaking rainfall is a safe bet in the Wichita area. A second storm system is possible later next week, but precipitation type and amounts are uncertain.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: NW/N 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Tonight: Evening snow showers; then clearing skies. Wind: N 10-20; gusty. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: N 10-20. High: 44.

Sat: Low: 18. High: 51. Sunny and milder.

Sun: Low: 31. High: 58. Partly cloudy.

Mon: Low: 34. High: 55. Partly cloudy; rain chances into the night.

Tue: Low: 38. High: 50. Cloudy with rain likely.

Wed: Low: 34. High: 49. Increasing clouds; rain/snow during the evening.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

