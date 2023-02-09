Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in Washington County, operator says

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on December 30, 2023.(TC Energy)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A North American energy company/pipeline operator shared findings from the initial investigation into what caused December’s pipeline spill in Washington County.

In a news release Wednesday morning, TC Energy said the spill to a portion of the Keystone Pipeline in northern Kansas was due to a combination of factors that included “bending stress on the pipe and a weld flaw at a pipe to fitting girth weld that was completed at a fabrication facility.”

“Although welding inspection and testing were conducted within applicable codes and standards, the weld flaw led to a crack that propagated over time as a result of bending stress fatigue, eventually leading to an instantaneous rupture,” TC Energy reported.

The company said the investigation continues to determine the cause of the bending stress “as part of the broader third-party root cause analysis.”

“Our focus continues to be the safe operation of the pipeline system. Additional operational mitigations, such as reduced operating pressure, are in place to support the safe operations of our system while we continue our response and investigation,” TC Energy said. “Our team is progressing a remediation plan, including an analysis of other areas with potentially similar conditions, the use of additional in-line inspections, and further operational mitigations.”

The company said the investigation also determined the spill resulted in the release of 12,937 barrels of oil, down from the original estimated maximum of 14,000 barrels.

From the Dec. 7 spill, TC Energy gave an estimated cost impact of $480 million.

