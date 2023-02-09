KDOT kicking off DUI enforcement campaign over Super Bowl weekend

police lights
police lights(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Transportation announced a safety campaign meant to crack down on impaired drivers over Super Bowl weekend. KDOT says the “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” campaign kicks off Friday, Feb. 9, and continues through Sunday, Feb. 12.

Over the weekend, Law enforcement agencies across Kansas will combine resources “to detect, arrest and remove impaired drivers,” KDOT said.

“We want everyone to enjoy Super Bowl festivities, but we also want responsible drivers on our roads,” said Gary Herman, KDOT Behavioral Safety Manager. “If you are planning to be away from home during the Super Bowl, make a game plan so you don’t find yourself without a designated driver if you need one. Make a commitment to refrain from impaired driving.”

KDOT said the Kansas initiative is part of a national campaign with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Officer Kyle Mellard back on patrol after being shot on-duty nearly 2 years ago.
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
Snow forecast across Kansas.
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

Latest News

Keystone Pipeline oil spill clean-up efforts at Milepost 14 in Washington, County, Kansas on...
Investigation reveals cause of pipeline leak in Washington County, operator says
Jaylon Elmore has been charged with attempted capital murder after allegedly shooting a school...
Kansas student pleads not guilty in shooting at high school
Handy Heater Freedom Wearable Heater
Does It Work? Handy Heater
City of Goddard
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall