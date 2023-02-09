Less wind; chilly Friday ahead

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One storm system departs, and the weather will calm down heading into the weekend. We are also on track to have a warmup for much of the area in the coming days.

Look for the winds to remain breezy out of the northwest overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will fall to the single digits and teens for early Friday morning. A sunny day is lined up and ready to go with highs in the 40s. The north winds will go down during the day.

Get ready for a south wind on Saturday, which will help to push the temperatures back into the 50s for much of the state. It will once again be sunny for the Plains. Although a weak cold front will drift into the area for Sunday, much of the state will still have highs in the 50s, and in western Kansas at least, calmer winds. It will remain breezy for south central Kansas into Sunday afternoon.

A couple of storms are headed toward the Plains next week. The first brings a likely chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. Amounts could be rather significant for parts of the state. The second storm is due on Wednesday/Thursday, and it may have several inches of snow coming with it. While it’s too early to forecast the exact track, stay tuned as the potential looms for possible heavy snow to impact some of the area. Much colder air returns later next week too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy through the evening, then partly cloudy late. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny; decreasing winds by afternoon. Wind: N 5-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 18.

Sat: High: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 29 Becoming partly cloudy. Overnight rain showers.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 40 Rain likely. Breezy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix into the night.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 23 AM snow, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

