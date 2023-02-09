Less wind; chilly Friday ahead

North breeze will back down during the day
Chilly but bright
Chilly but bright(KWCH)
By Ross Janssen
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One storm system departs, and the weather will calm down heading into the weekend. We are also on track to have a warmup for much of the area in the coming days.

Look for the winds to remain breezy out of the northwest overnight with lows in the teens and 20s. Wind chills will fall to the single digits and teens for early Friday morning. A sunny day is lined up and ready to go with highs in the 40s. The north winds will go down during the day.

Get ready for a south wind on Saturday, which will help to push the temperatures back into the 50s for much of the state. It will once again be sunny for the Plains. Although a weak cold front will drift into the area for Sunday, much of the state will still have highs in the 50s, and in western Kansas at least, calmer winds. It will remain breezy for south central Kansas into Sunday afternoon.

A couple of storms are headed toward the Plains next week. The first brings a likely chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. Amounts could be rather significant for parts of the state. The second storm is due on Wednesday/Thursday, and it may have several inches of snow coming with it. While it’s too early to forecast the exact track, stay tuned as the potential looms for possible heavy snow to impact some of the area. Much colder air returns later next week too.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy through the evening, then partly cloudy late. Wind: N/NW 10-20; gusty. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny; decreasing winds by afternoon. Wind: N 5-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: E/SE 5-10. Low: 18.

Sat: High: 53 Sunny.

Sun: High: 60 Low: 30 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 56 Low: 29 Becoming partly cloudy. Overnight rain showers.

Tue: High: 48 Low: 40 Rain likely. Breezy.

Wed: High: 49 Low: 34 Increasing clouds; rain/snow mix into the night.

Thu: High: 30 Low: 23 AM snow, then partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Officer Kyle Mellard back on patrol after being shot on-duty nearly 2 years ago.
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
Snow forecast across Kansas.
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

Latest News

Cybersecurity program at Wichita State University
Multi-million-dollar investment in cybersecurity coming to Wichita
Finally healthy to rejoin the gameday roster for the Kansas City Chiefs, Wichita native Blake...
Blake Bell again representing Wichita on football’s biggest stage
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond confirms closure of NW Wichita location
Kyle Young
Sedgwick County judge rules ACLU’s challenge to death penalty valid