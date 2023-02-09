Multi-million-dollar investment in cybersecurity coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A multi-million-dollar-investment in cybersecurity is coming to Wichita. Wichita State University received a $2.4 million award from the National Science Foundation to recruit and retain cybersecurity students. In a news release, Wichita State said the scholarships will train the next generation of cybersecurity professionals “ in the nation’s ongoing efforts to thwart cyberattacks and scammers.”

Cybersecurity continues to be a critical topic for lawmakers in Washington, D.C., as well as educators in Kansas. Last month, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran, a Kansas Republican, brought the director of the National Science Foundation to visit the city of Wichita and WSU.

Thursday, the NSF CyberCorps program director sent a statement saying in part, the CyberCorps scholarship program is “Investing in the recruitment and retention of students across the country to meet the need of the cybersecurity workforce in the government.”

With millions of cyberattacks recorded each day, those in the cybersecurity field are certain about one thing: cybercriminals are simply opportunistic.”

“Just like someone may try to open your door to see if you left it unlocked, the cyberattacks also do the same thing,” WSU School of Computing Associate Professor Sergio Salinas Monroy said.

That’s why Salinas Monroy is hoping to add to the talent pool with his students at Wichita State.

“There is a huge workforce shortage in the federal government, and they need cybersecurity talent. And we have cybersecurity talent here at Wichita State University,” Salinas Monroy said.

Salinas Monroy took the lead in securing the multi-million-dollar award for cybersecurity scholarships.

“We are really excited that these scholarships will help students at Wichita State to continue their studies in cybersecurity,” he said.

The $2.4 million investment in scholarships awarded to WSU is spread over the next five years The scholarships will be full rides and include stipends for current and transfer students at the university, plus a job with a government agency after graduation.”

“(It) definitely gives me a little bit of motivation to stay in the field,” WSU cybersecurity student Keven Huynh said. “I’d be happy about that. We really need more people in cybersecurity.”

Fellow WSU cybersecurity student Ivan Macias said he hopes the scholarship opportunities show “that Kansas has a lot of untappable talent here.”

“And that we can grow it and get people in the workforce from Kansas,” he said.

Following the announcement about the multi-million-dollar investment for scholarships at Wichita State, Senator Moran issued a statement regarding what the award means for the university and the cybersecurity field:

“Wichita’s strong cybersecurity workforce is bolstered through programs and training opportunities at Wichita State University that equip students to transition right into the workforce after graduation. I appreciated the opportunity to show NSF Director (Sethuraman) Panchanathan what WSU has to offer last month and look forward to working with both the NSF and WSU to strengthen our nation’s cyber defenses.”

