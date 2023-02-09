Purina issues voluntary recall of some dog food

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only...
The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.(FDA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has issued a voluntary recall for some of its Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food.

According to a news release from the FDA, the food could have elevated levels of vitamin D which can lead to health issues depending on the level and length of exposure.

Vitamin D toxicity may include vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination and excessive drooling to renal dysfunction.

The FDA said Purina has received two reports of dogs exhibiting signs of vitamin D toxicity so far. They said the dogs recovered when they stopped eating the food.

The affected dry dog food was distributed throughout the United States by prescription only through veterinary clinics, Purina Vet Direct, Purina for Professionals and other select retailers with the ability to validate a prescription.

Purina advises pet food with the following UPC and production codes should be thrown away in a container where no other animals can get to it.

ProductUPC CodeProduction Code
(*First 8 characters equal to)
Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental (PPVD EL)
8 lb and 20 lb bags		38100 19190 – 8 lb
38100 19192 – 20 lb		2249 1082
2250 1082
2276 1082
2277 1082
2290 1082
2360 1082
2361 1082

For questions are assistance in getting a refund, contact the Purina team directly.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Wednesday that Colgate-Palmolive has recalled...
CPSC: Cleaning product Fabuloso recalled
Officer Kyle Mellard back on patrol after being shot on-duty nearly 2 years ago.
WPD officer back on patrol nearly 2 years after being shot, face reconstructed
Snow forecast across Kansas.
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
Spirit AeroSystems to hold job fair Saturday

Latest News

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment
police lights
KDOT kicking off DUI enforcement campaign over Super Bowl weekend
Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
WATCH: Reporter arrested during Ohio governor's news conference
FILE - Police stand guard at a holding center known as "El Chipote," officially called the...
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US House votes to condemn China over balloon surveillance