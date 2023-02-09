Shockers give up double-digit lead in 2nd half, fall to UCF

WICHITA, Kan. (AP and KWCH) - Taylor Hendricks scored 23 points as UCF beat Wichita State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Hendricks had five rebounds for the Knights (14-9, 5-6 American Athletic Conference). Ithiel Horton added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (4 for 6 from distance), and he also had five assists. Darius Johnson shot 4 for 12, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. The Knights broke a five-game slide.

Craig Porter Jr. led the Shockers (12-12, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Jaron Pierre Jr. added 14 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Wichita State. James Rojas also had 12 points.

The Shockers expanded a six-point halftime lead to 11, 52-41 inside the under-12-minute media timeout in the second half. UCF went on a run to catch and surpass the Shockers, extending its own lead to as large as seven points inside the final two minutes.

The Shockers will look to rebound from the bitter setback with another home game Saturday against SMU.

