Shooting outside NYC school wounds 2 students, guard

Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about...
Authorities said gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A shooting outside a New York City high school Wednesday injured two students and a school security guard, city police said.

Gunfire erupted outside Williamsburg Charter High School in Brooklyn at about 2 p.m. around dismissal time during a large fight, authorities said.

Police said the three victims’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two students — a 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy — were both shot in their legs and the 37-year-old security guard suffered a bullet graze wound to his neck, officials said. All three were taken to local hospitals.

No arrests have been announced. Police said it was not immediately clear if the three victims were intended targets of the lone shooter, who ran from the scene.

It was the second shooting outside the school in three months, police said. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg about a block from the school on Dec. 8 and a 15-year-old boy was arrested, the New York Daily News reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Topgolf worker chases a kid that runs onto the facility's driving range.
Viral Video: Small child runs onto the Topgolf driving range
A mental health crisis prompted a heavy police response at a McDonald's restaurant in Wichita's...
1 hospitalized after mental health call prompts large police presence at Delano McDonald’s
Police said 25-year-old Jordan Craig was pulled over for driving at least 82 mph in a...
Driver takes drink of beer during traffic stop, police say
Northwest Wichita Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing in northwest Wichita
Goddard residents spoke up against current Mayor Hunter Larkin at a meeting Monday, Feb. 6 at...
Community members seek recall of Goddard mayor

Latest News

Spirit AeroSystems
The State of Aviation in Wichita
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin waves after being introduced as the winner of the Alan Page...
Damar Hamlin appears during Super Bowl event to receive award
Deported veterans Mauricio Hernandez Mata, center right, and Leonel Contreras embrace after...
2 US Army veterans deported to Mexico sworn in as US citizens
Parents and their children are loaded onto a warming bus as they wait for news after a bus...
Day care in Canada struck by city bus; 2 children dead